Net closes around crime racket

Security police in Pyrgos in the Peloponnese said on Thursday that they have arrested five suspected members of a criminal organization behind a series of thefts, assaults and arson attacks and are seeking another five suspects believed to belong to the same ring, including a police officer based in Attica.



The suspects are all men aged between 19 and 55 and were linked to the racket’s alleged activities over the course of an investigation that started in March.



Apart from thefts, the ring is believed to be behind cases of extortion and attacks including an explosion at a private residence in the small town of Prodromos in Ileia, in which the getaway car was allegedly driven by the police officer.