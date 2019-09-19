NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New Democracy retains strong lead, poll finds

TAGS: Politics, Poll

More than two months after the general election that brought it to power, center-right New Democracy retains a strong lead of 13.5 percentage points over leftist SYRIZA, according to a new opinion poll carried out by Pulse for Skai TV.

The poll found that ND would garner 39.5 percent of votes if elections were held now, very close to its performance in the July polls, while SYRIZA would get 26 percent – significantly below the 31.5 percent it achieved in July.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) polled in third with 6 percent followed by the Communist Party with 4.5 percent and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 party netting 4 percent.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 