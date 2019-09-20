Ministers are not there just to deal with the big issues. Given the way that the Greek state works, ministers are needed to deal with a lot of small issues as well, to resolve day-to-day problems.



This engagement is the kind of “activism” we are looking for in our government officials, along with an interest in the needs of groups of citizens or even individuals.



However, this interest is often turned into a tacky spectacle by ministers who use their involvement in issues that may have fallen by the wayside for self-promotion, casting themselves as beneficent celebrities.



These ministers tend to have too much media exposure anyway, when the best thing they could do to showcase the government’s work is to remain silent.