Opportunity to fix details on E9 forms

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue on Thursday activated its online platform for the correction of any errors made in the E9 property declaration form that may have resulted in erroneous calculations for the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) this year.

Property owners who have identified any mistakes or omissions in their E9 form can now correct the details concerning their assets on the Taxisnet system (on www.aade.gr), which will immediately adjust their ENFIA dues accordingly. If the reduction in the tax stemming from the corrections exceeds 300 euros, the owner will be invited to their local tax office to present the necessary documents.

Any changes to declarations for any of the years between 2010 and 2018 can be automatically transferred to 2019, changing their property details as of January 1, 2019.