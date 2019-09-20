NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police remove anarchist's information kiosk from Exarchia square

TAGS: Society

Police removed a container that was set up in Exarchia Square, downtown Athens, two years ago and had been used by anarchists and other groups as a distribution kiosk for information.

The container was removed early on Friday by a crane in a joint operation by the Greek Police and the City of Athens.

Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis described the intervention as part of a broader effort by municipal authorities "to improve daily life for Athenians." "We are determined not to let a day go to waste," he said, adding that municipal teams were improving lighting and adding greenery to public areas." 

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 