Police remove anarchist's information kiosk from Exarchia square

Police removed a container that was set up in Exarchia Square, downtown Athens, two years ago and had been used by anarchists and other groups as a distribution kiosk for information.

The container was removed early on Friday by a crane in a joint operation by the Greek Police and the City of Athens.

Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis described the intervention as part of a broader effort by municipal authorities "to improve daily life for Athenians." "We are determined not to let a day go to waste," he said, adding that municipal teams were improving lighting and adding greenery to public areas."