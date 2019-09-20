Minister signs decision ending practice of Greek schools recording pupils' religious faith

A ministerial decision formally ending the practice of Greek schools publishing the religious faith and nationality of pupils on school certificates and on Education Ministry’s Myschool website was signed on Friday by Education Minister Niki Kerameus.

The decision, which is to be published in the Government Gazette in the coming days, came after Greece’s data protection authority (HDPA) ruled that the practice violates the country’s constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Commenting earlier this week, Kerameus said the ministry’s aim is to “constantly cultivate an environment for learning in schools which is free, creative and without exclusion, fighting every kind of discrimination and being respectful of religious convictions.”

She added that the ministry would also protect the personal information of pupils in line with national and European law.