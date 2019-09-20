Transport disruptions on Tuesday as workers walk off the job

There will be no services on the Kifissia-Piraeus urban electric railway (ISAP) on Tuesday, nor on the capital's trolley buses, as staff are to join a 24-hour strike in protest at the provisions of the government's growth bill.

It is expected that staff on other forms of public transport including buses, the tram and the Athens metro will hold work stoppages.

Ferries will be moored in ports on the country on the same day - from 6 a.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday - as seamen hold a similar protest against the reform which they believe will constrict workers' rights.

Employees of TrainOSE are expected to hold a 24-hour strike on Thursday - from midnight until midnight on Friday. An announcement is expected in due course explaining the impact of their action on train schedules.