Greek current account surplus inches down in July, tourism revenues rise

Greece’s current account balance showed a slightly smaller surplus in July compared to the same month last year, as imports outpaced exports, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the surplus at 1.28 billion euros ($1.41 billion) compared to a surplus of 1.31 billion euros in July 2018.

Tourism revenues rose to 3.65 billion euros from 3.28 billion in the same month a year earlier.

Last year Greece’s current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened.

