Rum & Whisky Festival | Athens | September 21 & 22

Baba Au Rum, voted number 22 among the World's 50 Best Bars in 2018, and the Greek team of the authoritative Difford’s Guide are organizing this year's Rum & Whisky Festival at the Athens Hilton Hotel. Guests at the event can sample spirits from different parts of the world and top-shelf selections as well as rare and super-premium labels at the special lounge reserved for this purpose. There will also be seminars and tastings, while experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips. Tickets, from www.viva.gr and tel 11876, cost 15 euros and include a complimentary cocktail. Opening hours are 2 to 10 p.m.

Hilton Hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.1000