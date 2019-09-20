Villagers of Ioannina City | Athens | September 22

Psychedelic folk-rock act the Villagers of Ioannina City electrifies the traditional tunes of northwestern Greece's Epirus region, creating a whole new sound. The act will perform older numbers as well as tracks from its new album, “Age of Aquarius,” along with a 10-member band at the Vrachon Theater on Sunday, September 22. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. For ticket details, visit www.viva.gr or www.hunteragency.gr.

Vrachon Theater, 58 Neapoleos, Vyronas, tel 210.760.9350