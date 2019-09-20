Panos Kokkinias | Athens | To November 3

Panos Kokkinias' show “Stock Images” is the first photography exhibition to be commissioned by respected cultural organization NEON for its City Project, an annual site-specific contemporary art initiative curated by Shoair Mavlian, director of Photoworks. In this collection, Kokkinias paints a portrait of the Greek capital by capturing the places and people that form the different threads of its identity. The show takes place in a disused building that used to house the Athens Stock Exchange. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Former Stock Exchange, 4 Sophocleous (3rd Floor), Stoa Athinon