Aramco load to depart from Elefsina

Saudi Aramco has booked at least 120,000 tons of naphtha for September loading from Europe in a rare move as it seeks to plug a supply gap following attacks on its oil facilities last Saturday, industry sources said.



Data from Refinitiv Oil Research show Aramco chartered the vessel British Resolution to transport 80,000 tons of naphtha from Tuapse, Russia, last Tuesday, followed by the STI Exceed to take 60,000 tons from Elefsina in Greece, on September 24.



[Reuters]