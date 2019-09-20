Home of soccer violence police officer attacked
Unknown assailants attacked and vandalized the home of an officer of a police unit that deals with sports violence early on Friday morning in the Athens district of Galatsi.
The vandals used a gas canister and flammable liquid to create a small explosion outside the officer’s home and spray-painted abusive slogans on the walls.
Police investigating the incident are reportedly working on the assumption that the attack was carried out by soccer hooligans.