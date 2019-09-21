Hand grenade found near Menidi school
A hand grenade found in Menidi, northern Athens, on Saturday was removed from the area by officers of the Hellenic Army’s specialist bomb disposal unit while police launched an investigation into its provenance.
The grenade was found on the corner of Liosion and Aristotelous streets, near a primary school, police said.
It was to be examined by forensic experts.