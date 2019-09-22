Stability above all

We should all agree that Greece’s electoral law should facilitate political stability.

The details of the formula – i.e. the number of seats needed to form an absolute majority and the size of the bonus for the party that wins the most votes – are up for discussion. All parties should aim to deactivate the political minefield that promises to lead to fragmentation and instability.

By contributing to the debate, SYRIZA would be able to show that it understands that its ambition to consolidate itself as a mainstream party inevitably comes with institutional responsibility.

It is vital, long-term issues of these sort that separate the champions of democratic stability from ephemeral anti-systemic forces.