Incentives to buy zero-emission cars to kick in in 2020

The government will provide incentives for people, and companies, to replace old-technology, polluting cars with zero emission ones from next year, Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos said.

The incentives will come in the form of lower registration and use levies for vehicles, including company cars, Vesyropoulos told Skai radio.

The incentives will be provided at some point in 2020 and will be applied only to the acquisition of zero-emission vehicles,Vesyropoulos said.

[Skai]