Charred body recovered from torched car in capital's Kato Patissia district
Fire service workers early on Monday recovered the charred remains of an unidentified person from the torched wreck of a car in the Athens neighborhood of Kato Patissia.
The service dispathed eight firemen and two engines to the scene after being alerted to a burning car on Stratigou Dakli Street.
An investigation was under way to determine the identity of the individual inside the car and the exact circumstances of the person's death.