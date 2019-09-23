NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Charred body recovered from torched car in capital's Kato Patissia district

TAGS: Death

Fire service workers early on Monday recovered the charred remains of an unidentified person from the torched wreck of a car in the Athens neighborhood of Kato Patissia. 

The service dispathed eight firemen and two engines to the scene after being alerted to a burning car on Stratigou Dakli Street. 

An investigation was under way to determine the identity of the individual inside the car and the exact circumstances of the person's death. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 