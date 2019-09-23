Ex corruption prosecutor to give crucial testimony in Novartis probe

Greece's former corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou, who quit her post in 2017 over alleged political interference in the Novartis bribery investigation, was to testify on Monday in connection with a probe into the possible mishandling of the original investigation.

Raikou's testimony is expected to be particularly crucial as she was the first to refer to alleged interventions by a so-called "Rasputin" - a name that has been subsequently used by former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras and other Greek politicians implicated (but not incriminated) in the affair to point to former Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos.

If Raikou names Papangelopoulos, then her testimony will be forwarded to Parliament where a special investigative committee is to be launched in the coming days to probe the possible mishandling of the original Novartis investigation.

Earlier on Monday, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, another one of 10 politicians who were originally accused of bribery but against whom no evidence has been produced, gave his testimony to Supreme Court deputy prosecutors Evangelos Zacharakis and Lambros Sofoulakis.

Stournaras submitted written depositions to the judicial officials, in which he reportedly refers to unnamed politicians, and left the Supreme Court without talking to reporters about his testimony.