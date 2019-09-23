MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

New modern art museum set to launch

  • dsc_4028-thumb-large

TAGS: Museum, Culture

Preparations are under way for the October 2 grand opening of the new Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation Museum in the central Athens district of Pangrati. Following the radical makeover of the 7,250 square meter building at 13 Eratosthenous Street, the public will soon be able to admire the foundation’s significant collection of modern art, which includes pieces by Picasso, Degas, Monet, Van Gogh, Miro, Giacometti and other greats, as well as celebrated Greek artists. There is also a room dedicated to 18th century French furniture and objets d’art, a library and a cafe. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 