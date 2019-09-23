Influenza claimed more than 1,000 last season, experts say

More than 1,000 people died from influenza-related causes last flu season, experts say, adding that about 42 percent of those who were hospitalized with flu-related complications would have fought off the virus if they had been vaccinated.



According to data presented Monday by the National Health Organization (EODY), Greek doctors prescribed a total of 1,928,361 flu jabs last season (although it is estimated that more than 2 million shots were administered), up from 1,600,838 in 2017-18 and 924,073 in 2015-16.



Around 2,600,000 flu vaccine doses are expected to be made available in Greece this season. Health experts say that since flu outbreaks usually start in mid-December, it’s best to get the flu shot in October or November.



It is estimated that nearly half of the population over 60 years old was vaccinated against the virus last season.



However, experts warn that the vaccination ratio is still low among certain high-risk groups including pregnant women. Only 11,011 flu vaccines were given to pregnant women last season, according to the e-Government Center for Social Security (IDIKA).