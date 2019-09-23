General collective labor agreement to be extended till year-end

Greece’s Labor Ministry on Monday announced that the national general collective labor agreement will be extended until December 31 this year, through a provision added to a draft omnibus development bill which will be introduced in Parliament in the coming days.

This means that all beneficial terms agreed under the agreement, which nominally expired on June 30, will also be extended.



The government has invited trade unions and employer associations to begin collective bargaining to draw up a new labor agreement that will enter into force from January 1, 2020.

"We are creating the necessary space and conditions for a fruitful dialogue in the coming period between the social partners and we support their free negotiations to draft a new general national collective labor agreement,” Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis said.

[ANA-MPA]