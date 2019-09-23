No fiscal gap in 2019 budget, Greek sources say after meeting with creditors

The visiting heads of institutions' missions agreed after a preliminary look at the Greek state budget that "in general, there is no fiscal gap for 2019," according to sources of the Greek team after the two sides met on Monday.

The institutions will be in Athens for the 4th post-program enhanced surveillance review until Wednesday, while the assessment is expected to be completed by the December 4 Eurogroup.

Sources of Greece's economic team expressed their wish for the assessment be completed as soon as possible, and that the government wants to discuss all issues and reach the greatest possible consensus between the two sides, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Although the budget is not showing any fiscal gaps for 2019, it's too early for the 2020 budget and it is not possible to assess any GDP rise yet, the same sources cited by the news agency said.

In terms of the 120-installment plan for outstanding loans, open to applicants for registration until September 30, the sources said these are being discussed at technical level, while the heads of institutions' missions met on Monday with ministers on energy-related issues and investments.

A mission from the International Monetary Fund is expected to arirve by Friday.

The scheduled meetings, taking place in the building of the old Ministry of Administrative Reform, are as follows:

TUESDAY:

- 10:30-12:30: Budget, Health, Labour, Social Policy

- 16:00-17:30: Banking - Financial

WEDNESDAY (11:00-18:30):

* Energy

* Privatizations

* Public administration

* Digital Politics

* Review



[ANA-MPA]