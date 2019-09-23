Mitsotakis-Trump meeting in New York scheduled on Tuesday afternoon

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York on Tuesday afternoon (6.30 p.m. US time, 1.30 a.m. Greek time on Wednesday).

In his first meeting with the American leader Tuesday, Mitsotakis will get an opportunity to discuss the next phase of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue (set to proceed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Athens on October 6-7).



In a speech at the UN conference, he is expected to stress the risks posed by climate change to world cultural heritage – including the erosion of ancient monuments – as well as steps taken by Greece with the support of UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organization to counter the threat.



Mitsotakis is also expected to hold talks with more than 10 leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



In a meeting with Albanian counterpart Edi Rama earlier in the day, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and Albania's accession path, with a view to the October European Council.

Mitsotakis emphasized the issue of self-determination for the ethnic Greek minority and its property rights in Albania. According to Greek government sources, Rama expressed readiness to work with Greece on issues of particular interest to our country.