Quake rocks southeast Crete; no injuries reported

An earthquake measuring between 5 and 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the southeastern coast of Crete on Tuesday morning, rattling residents in Siteia and beyond.

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute gave a magnitude of 5 Richter, though the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake was stronger, putting it at 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The tremor struck at 10.49 a.m., 62 kilometers south of the coastal town of Zakros and at a depth of 20 kilometers.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.