Alexis Akrithakis Tribute | Athens | September 25 - November 17

“My relationship with painting is completely impulsive. It is like looking at any empty space, where a single dot can become a starting point,” Alexis Akrithakis, one of the most important proponents of the post-World War II art scene in Greece, said of his work. Marking 80 years since his birth, and 25 since his death in 1994, the Benaki Museum is organizing an exhibition centered around the artist’s signature techniques, which came to be known colloquially as “tsiki-tsiki,” a dense black-and-white drawing style that defined much of his work from the 1960s through the mid-70s. Admission costs 7 euros and opening hours are Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.benaki.gr.



Benaki Museum of Greek Culture, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias, Kolonaki, tel 210.367.1000