I, Markos Vamvakaris | Piraeus | To September 29

The Piraeus Municipal Theater is hosting “I, Markos Vamvakaris,” a play based on Angeliki Vellou-Kail’s biography of the Greek music legend who spent most of his life in the port city and became one the most influential songwriters, musicians and singers in the rebetiko and laiko genres. The show is directed by and stars Thanasis Papageorgiou in the role of Vamvakaris (1905-1972), who drew inspiration from the social developments and political events of his day, including two world wars and the expulsion of the Greeks from Asia Minor. The play is in Greek. Tickets cost 13 euros and doors open at 9 p.m.



Piraeus Municipal Theater, 32 Iroon Polytechniou & Vassileos Georgiou, tel 210.414.3310, www.dithepi.gr