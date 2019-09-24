Dimitris Alithinos | Athens | To October 19

The Roma Gallery kicks off the 2019/20 season with a show of works by Dimitris Alithinos. The critically acclaimed artist is considered among the pioneers of his generation for his ability to tap into the zeitgeist and address major issues such as the destruction of the natural environment, a recurring subject in his work since the 1980s. Alithinos also represented Greece at the 1997 Venice Biennale, while he was awarded by the Association of Greek Art Critics in 2013 for his contribution to contemporary Greek art. The works in the Roma exhibition were executed between 2000 and 2010. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Roma Gallery, 5 Roma, Kolonaki, tel 213.035.8344, www.roma-gallery.com