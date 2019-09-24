Afghan boy aged 5 killed by truck near Moria migrant camp

A 5-year-old Afghan boy was accidentally run over by a truck near the migrant and refugee camp of Moria on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports from state broadcaster ERT, the boy was inside a cardboard box that the truck driver ran over while turning into the parking lot of a business where he was making a delivery.

The truck driver has been arrested, while police are investigating the incident.

It was not clear why the boy was in the cardboard box or whether he was a resident of the Moria camp.