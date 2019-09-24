A parliamentary cross-party committee tasked to review the Greek Constitution will meet for the first time on Wednesday to discuss the procedure.

The debate on the constitutional revision was initiated by the previous leftist administration earlier this year, when lawmakers voted on which articles would be amended by the Parliament that would emerge after the July general elections.



The articles and provisions that will be discussed include a possible change in church-state relations, a separation of the procedure to elect the President from the dissolution of Parliament, the parliamentary immunity for ministers, the minority's right to form up to two committees of inquiry, and the election of members of independent authorities.



After a proposal submitted by SYRIZA rapporteur Giorgos Katrougalos, a full session - possibly on Thursday - will be dedicated to the proposed changes in church-state relations. The previous Parliament had voted to amend Article 3 and establish the religious neutrality of the state, but since it was approved by 156 MPs, it would now require 180+1 votes to change.



Committee President Evripidis Stylianidis divided the 49 provisions which are under revision in 10 thematic units, each of which will be debated over one session. The committee will meet every Wednesday and Thursday and is scheduled to complete its work on October 22.