Prostitution racket uncovered in Attica

Crime

A large prostitution racket that exploited women from Moldova has been unraveled by police in Attica who have arrested 15 people – 12 foreign nationals and three Greeks.

According to authorities, the gang preyed on women in the Eastern European country and lured them to Greece, where they were forced into prostitution at brothels across central Athens.

The women lived in six apartments in the center of the city that the gang had rented out.

Police said the women were each forced to have sex with more than 40 clients a day and that the gang, led by an Albanian man and woman, made a profit of roughly 100,000 euros from each woman.

