Second Tiryntha prison fugitive nabbed

TAGS: Crime

The Greek Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested the second out of four inmates who broke out of an agricultural prison at Tiryntha in the northern Peloponnese on August 28.

The 24-year-old foreign national was arrested near Omonia Square in central Athens on September 15, police said.

He is to be returned to the prison where he had been serving a three-year-and-nine-month sentence for illegal weapons possession and causing bodily harm.

The first of the four escapees was arrested on September 3.

