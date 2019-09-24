Cypriot, Turkish ministers spar publicly, albeit politely

The prospects for a resumption of Cyprus talks were discussed in front of reporters Tuesday by Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.



The two men politely sparred over the terms that need to be agreed on before talks can resume. Christodoulides said the sticking point was Turkey’s insistence on a five-party informal meeting, which Cavusoglu said was necessary so both sides agree on what they’re going to talk about.”



Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN General Assembly that Greek-Cypriot “intransigence” was to blame for the lack of progress.