Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had made his intention to readjust Greece’s strategic orientation clear from early on. His plan is not modeled on hard power theories reminiscent of the past century.

Greece is reintroducing itself as the ideal destination for green investments – clean energy, waste management and electromobility.

Also, the aim is to refashion the country as a member of the international community that is able to join the global debate on climate change – hence the proposal to hold an international summit in Athens in 2020. From Berlin to New York, Greece is seeking to mobilize one of its major and so-far-untapped comparative advantages.