NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Foreign ministry: No Greeks stranded abroad by Thomas Cook

TAGS: Diplomacy, Tourism

There was no information so far on any Greek nationals stranded abroad due to the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, Greece's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday evening, citing information gathered by the country's diplomatic and consular authorities.

The ministry said it was "closely monitoring" developments and has taken measures to address any problems that may arise.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 