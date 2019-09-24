Foreign ministry: No Greeks stranded abroad by Thomas Cook
There was no information so far on any Greek nationals stranded abroad due to the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, Greece's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday evening, citing information gathered by the country's diplomatic and consular authorities.
The ministry said it was "closely monitoring" developments and has taken measures to address any problems that may arise.