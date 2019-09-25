Over half a million customers shop at supermarkets belonging to the Sklavenitis chain every day, and the group posted a 12.9 percent annual increase in turnover last year.

Kathimerini understands the group’s turnover came to 2.85 billion euros in 2018, up from 2.52 billion in 2017. This amount is within the targets set by the business plan attached to the agreement for the absorption of defunct Marinopoulos three years ago.

With 485 stores across Greece – including 39 under the Halkiadakis brand and 13 cash-and-carry outlets called The Mart – the Sklavenitis Group is the undisputed leader in Greek retail commerce, with its market share in the supermarket sector coming to 30 percent in 2018, according to data from market research companies.

The group’s customers total about 528,000 on a daily basis, with 481,030 visiting supermarkets bearing the Sklavenitis name. The average daily number of consumers at the group’s stores was below 200,000 in the years up to 2013. The addition of the Marinopoulos network as of 2017 took customer numbers to 423,440 that year from 262,560 in the year before.