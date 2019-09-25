Mitsotakis-Trump meeting canceled as US House begins Trump impeachment inquiry

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for Tuesday evening in New York, was canceled after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached.



The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Pelosi said. In a series of tweets, Trump dismissed the decision to launch an impeachment inquiry as “witch hunt garbage.”



Reports said the meeting between Mitsotakis and Trump may be rescheduled for Wednesday.



Also on Wednesday, Mitsotakis is scheduled to attend the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.



On Tuesday, the Greek premier attended the International Advisory Board meeting of the Atlantic Council with talks focusing on the reforms undertaken by his conservative government as well as geopolitical developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. Later on Tuesday, the Greek premier attended a Goldman Sachs event in the presence of several investors.



[Combined reports]