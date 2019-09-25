Mitsotakis-Trump meeting canceled due to impeachment referral of US President

The scheduled Tuesday evening meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Donald Trump was canceled after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pelosi accused National Intelligence chief Joseph Maguire of violating the law by order of the Trump administration by failing to hand over to Congress a complaint made by a member of the public which allegedly implicates the US President by way of a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in late July.

"Therefore, today, I announce that the House of Representatives is proceeding with a formal referral inquiry," said Pelosi. "The president has to be held accountable. No one is above the law," she added.

The House will reportedly consider whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to defame Joe Biden, former US vice president and candidate for the Democratic party in the 2020 presidential election.

A few minutes after Pelosi's announcement, the US president launched a fierce attack, calling the decision "witch hunter garbage." [ANA-MPA]