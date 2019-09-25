Zero Waste Festival | Athens | September 26-29

The Bageion Hotel in downtown Athens is hosting the country's first three-day festival dedicated to the concept of zero waste. Through art, video screenings, lectures, conversation and stalls showcasing ideas for implementing a more eco-friendly lifestyle, visitors will have the chance to get acquainted with the growing global movement that encourages consumers and businesses to reduce their environmental footprint. Doors open at 7 p.m. on all three days of the event. Admission is free, though there is a 5-euro fee for the live music shows on Saturday and Sunday night. For details, call the Bageion Foundation on 210.729.8270.



Bageion Hotel, 18 Omonia Square