Three arrested in coast guard drug bust off Lesvos

Greek authorities arrested three people from a vessel suspected of carrying drugs in a coast guard operation south of the island of Lesvos on Wednesday afternoon.

A sniper of the coast guard's special forces had to shoot the vessel from a helicopter to stop it from fleeing. No injuries were reported.

The suspects, who were transported to the port of Mytilene along with their vessel, were identified as two Albanian nationals and one Italian.

Authorities had been monitoring for days the movements of the seized boat which departed from the Albanian coast and made its way towards Turkey.

The Turkish coast guard chased the vessel which entered Greek territorial waters and Greek authorities continued the manhunt with 10 vessels and Frontex helicopters.

The Coast Guard is searching for a second vessel which is also suspected of having drugs onboard.