InvestGR Forum to be themed ‘Greece Is Back’

The 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020, “Greece Is Back,” will take place on June 4 at the Athens Hilton, with the support of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investments, and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises.



The event, whose full title is “InvestGR Forum: Foreign Investments in Greece,” is being organized by consulting firm Public Affairs & Networks for the third consecutive year, and will address the extremely timely and critical issue of foreign investment in Greece and the country’s image as an investment destination.



InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos said: “After a decade-long and deep financial crisis, Greece seems to be returning to the financial field with more optimism and confidence – naturally, without overlooking internal and external risks. And this is precisely the reason why the title of the 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020 is ‘Greece is Back.’ In the present economic and political context, where foreign investment in Greece occupies a prominent place in government priorities and, in general, in public debate, the InvestGR Forum has evolved into a high-level forum for policy discussions between the political, business and academic spheres.”



Through panel discussions, the forum’s program will aim to reflect that Greece and its economy are back on a growth track, as well as to point clearly to what needs to be done to establish Greece as a reliable investment destination.



At the same time, the Metron Analysis Barometer survey titled “Greece, An Attractive Investment Destination?” will be conducted, through personal interviews with the CEOs of leading foreign companies in Greece.