Bank deposits rise in August for sixth month in a row

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in August for the sixth successive month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 139.72 billion euros ($152.73 billion) from 138.64 billion in June, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August last year and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

Greece fully lifted remaining capital controls on Sept.1 as the economy continues to recover after the tumult of three international bailouts since 2010.

