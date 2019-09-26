Αudit committee publishes politicians' derivation of wealth forms

The parliamentary committee that inspects the so-called “pothen esches” declarations that politicians and other public servants are obliged to make annually regarding their source of wealth published on Thursday 2,659 declarations for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In particular, the committee said it received 934 for the year 2016, 928 for 2017 and 797 for 2018.



The declarations will remain posted on the Parliament’s website for the duration of the term of each politician, plus three more years.