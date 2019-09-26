Doctor lightly injured by falling plaster in Veria hospital

One doctor was lightly injured on his leg when chunks of plaster fell from the ceiling of this office at the General Nephrology Clinic in the town of Veria, central Macedonia, on Wednesday.

According to local newspaper “Laos,” this was the third such incident in this hospital. Five years ago, a large chunk on plaster fell in the manager’s office, while three years ago water started dripping from the ceiling in the doctor’s office.



Doctors and nurses submitted an official complaint to the management which paid for a crew to do some repairs which stopped the leakage.



Work to complete a new hospital wing where the nephrology department would be transferred have stopped, the newspaper said.