PM, family mark 30 years since assassination of Pavlos Bakoyannis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis commemorated the 30-year anniversary of the assassination of politician Pavlos Bakoyannis by the now-defunct terrorist group November 17 in downtown Athens in 1989.



“Thirty years without Pavlos Bakoyannis. We miss him always. He will never cease to inspire us,” he wrote in a tweet on his official account.



Bakoyannis was the spouse of Mitsotakis’ older sister, Dora Bakoyannis, who is a New Democracy MP and previously served as foreign minister and mayor of Athens.

In a post on her Facebook account, she remarked that she has done her utmost to honor his memory, principles and values.



His son, Athens mayor Costas Bakoyannis, wrote he hoped “he is making him proud.”