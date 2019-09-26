NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek President hails Chirac’s ‘emblematic’ personality, statesmanship

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos praised late French President Jacques Chirac as “an emblematic personality” who succeeded in “boosting France’s status on a European and international level.”

In a statement expressing condolences after Chirac’s death, Pavlopoulos praised Chirac’s contribution to the project of European unification.

The Greek President also praised Chirac’s contribution to Greek-French relations as prime minister, but mostly as president of France.

Chirac died Thursday at the age of 86.

