NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Incoming Israeli ambassador presents credentials to Pavlopoulos

TAGS: Diplomacy

The incoming Ambassador of Israel to Greece, Yossi Amrani, has presented his credentials to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Upon presenting his credentials at the presidential mansion on Thursday, Amrani underscored the nascent partnership between Greece and Israel and vowed to further cultivate ties between the two Mediterranean neighbors which he described “as anchors of stability and prosperity.”

Amrani will be replacing Irit Ben-Abba who has returned to Israel after completing a five-year term in Athens.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 