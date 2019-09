The Church of Sweden in Athens is holdings its annual autumn bazaar, featuring secondhand clothing, household items, toys, books and handicrafts, as well as the Nordic Cafe area of sweet and savory goodies and beverages. The event runs from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Church of Sweden, 18 Daidalou, Plaka, tel 210.451.6564