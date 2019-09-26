World Tourism Day | Athens | September 27

On the occasion of World Tourism Day on Friday, September 27, admission to the Acropolis Museum will be free of charge from 5 to 10 p.m. (with last entries at 9.30 p.m.), while the restaurant will stay open, as it does every Friday, until midnight (for reservations call 210.900.0915). There will also be free guided tours, in English, starting at 5.30 p.m. for the archaeological excavation of the ancient neighborhood beneath the museum, and at 6 p.m. for the permanent collection. Visitors who would like to join one of the tours must register in advance as demand tends to be quite high.

Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr