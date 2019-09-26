NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis, Guterres discuss Cyprus, climate change

The Cyprus issue and climate change were at the center of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Speaking after the meeting, Mitsotakis said he had thanked Guterres for his substantial efforts to reach a peace settlement on the ethnically-split Mediterranean island, while reiterating Greece’s support for the rightful claims of the Greek-Cypriot community with the aim of reaching a “just and sustainable deal.”

Furthermore, Mitsotakis said he had expressed Greece’s backing for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, adding that his conservative government will be a frontrunner in Europe’s campaign dealing with climate change.

