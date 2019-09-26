Multiple arrests made over illicit antiquities trade

Police in the town of Larissa, central Greece, announced the arrest Thursday of eight people over their involvement in illegal archaeological digs and antiquities trading after a months-long investigation.



The gang conducted illicit excavations in mountainous rural areas of Thessaly and Pieria in central Greece with the aim of selling their finds on the black market.



Police said they are looking for at least 13 more suspects. According to reports, a law enforcement officer has also been implicated over his alleged involvement in one of the digs.



Police seized a large number of items, including statuettes and jewelry and hundreds of coins dated to ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine and more recent periods.



Authorities said the items were seized after raids on warehouses, shops and the homes of gang members.

